U.S. expects reduced tempo in Ukraine fighting to continue for months
The U.S. intelligence community expects the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in coming months and sees no evidence of a reduced will to resist on the part of Ukrainian forces, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.
Haines made the remarks at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
