S.Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:08 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday ordered preparations for widening a back-to-work order beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged truckers' strike.
Yoon called for punishment against those violating laws during the strike, spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a statement.
