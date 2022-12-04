Iran executes four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel -Fars
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 13:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad were executed in Iran on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
On Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the four men were given the death sentence "for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping."
