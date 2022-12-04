Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-12-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 16:49 IST
UP: Six arrested for distributing money, liquor to voters ahead of Khatauli bypoll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Sunday arrested six people here for allegedly distributing money and liquor to voters with an aim of wooing them to vote in favour of a particular candidate in the December 5 Khatauli bypoll, an official said.

Police have also seized Rs 51,000 from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said that acting on a tip-off that some people were distributing money and liquor in favour of a particular candidate, a checking drive was undertaken.

Six persons identified as Karmvir Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Deepchand, Punit Kasana, Arun Kumar and Gautam were arrested from two places for distributing money and liquor in favour of the candidate, Singh said.

Police added that Rs 51,000 and a mobile phone carrying the details of alleged distribution of cash have been recovered from them.

A case has been registered against them under sections 171H (illegal payments in connection with an election) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

