Mali's Choguel Maiga reinstated as prime minister after medical leave

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 05-12-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 03:43 IST
Choguel Maiga will resume his role as Mali's transitional prime minister on Monday after more than three months of medical leave, according to a decree read on state television on Sunday.

Maiga was ordered by his doctor to rest in August after months of intense exertion. He was temporarily replaced by Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, government spokesman and minister of territorial administration.

Choguel Maiga has been one of the government's most outspoken voices in repeated public rows with West African neighbours and international allies who criticised its military cooperation with Russian mercenaries and repeated election delays.

