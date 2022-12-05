Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:40 IST
To make Guwahati flood-free, Himanta says his govt engineering solutions
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is exploring engineering solutions to make the state's largest city, Guwahati, free from floods.

Clearing of encroachments on water-carrying channels of the city and de-siltation are also being given priority, he said.

''Discussed modalities to make Guwahati flood-free and decided to bring in engineering solutions to flash flood and water logging problem in the city,'' Sarma tweeted on Sunday after a meeting with officials.

All the pumping stations will be revamped and two more will be built, he said.

Sarma said the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority will take up a widening project of the Bharalu river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra which flows through the city.

All illegal encroachments on both sides of Bharalu, Basistha and Bahini will be cleared, he said.

Basistha and Bahini are two rivulets that flow through Guwahati.

Sarma said that de-siltation of water-carrying channels and drains will be done on a war footing.

''Garbage bins & CCTVs to be installed across the city,'' he added.

