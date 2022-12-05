Left Menu

5 arrested after Rs 93.83 lakh in cash seized from Bihar SUV in Jalpaiguri

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:12 IST
5 arrested after Rs 93.83 lakh in cash seized from Bihar SUV in Jalpaiguri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested after Rs 93.83 lakh in cash was allegedly found in their vehicle in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Binnaguri police outpost intercepted the Bihar-registered SUV on Asian Highway (AH) 48 in the Banarhat area on Sunday evening, they said.

On searching the vehicle, Rs 93.83 lakh in cash was found hidden in the stepney of the car under its rear seat, Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police Biswajit Mahato told PTI.

Four of those arrested are residents of Bihar, while one person is from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, he said.

Initial probe revealed that the black SUV was transporting the money from Bihar to Assam's Guwahati, he added.

''We had to dismantle the stepney to recover the cash, which was being smuggled by these five people. The initial probe revealed that they were taking the money to Guwahati. We are verifying their claims,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022