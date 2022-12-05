Left Menu

Two arrested for sacrilege incident in Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:05 IST
Two arrested for sacrilege incident in Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a sacrilege incident in a Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Gurdwara located in Mansoorpur village in Phillaur on Sunday night, police said.

Two persons, who were said to be migrant labourers, have been arrested for the sacrilege incident, they said.

"Today, the accused related to the sacrilege incident at the Gurdwara Sahib of village Mansoorpur, PS Goraya District Jalandhar (Rural) have been arrested. The case has been registered and investigation is ongoing, the situation is under control," the Jalandhar Rural Police tweeted.

The accused allegedly tried to break the 'gloak' (money box) and spit tobacco in the Gurdwara.

On learning about the sacrilege incident, villagers reached the spot and demanded strict action against the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Jalandhar Rural, Swarandeep Singh along with other police personnel reached the Gurdwara to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the incident drew strong condemnation from various political leaders who demanded strict action on the matter.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed the incident as unpardonable and demanded stringent action in the matter.

"Strongly condemn the heinous act of #sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in village Mansurpur. I urge CM @bhagwantmann to direct @DGPP DGPPunjabPolice for taking immediate & stringent action against the culprits. This painful act is unpardonable," Badal tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned the incident. "We strongly condemn the incident of sacrilege in village Mansurpur near Goraya. Culprits must be accorded exemplary punishment. This is a deliberately provocative act which is unforgivable," Warring tweeted.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the incident. "Deeply pained to see sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Vill Mansurpur near Goraya. A man spat tobacco after chewing it on the seat. @AAPPunjab is deliberately giving signals to anti-social elements to indulge in communal acts & destroy peace. The worrisome situation in Punjab!," Sirsa tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022