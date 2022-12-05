KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9000.00-10100.00 Masoor Dal :7200.00-11300.00 Gatar Dal :6000.00-6200.00 Gram Dal :5900.00-6400.00 Matar Dal :6400.00-6500.00 Urad Dal :9300.00-9750.00 Moth Dal :8350.00-8600.00 Arhar Dal :10,700.00-11,000.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2680.00-2850.00 Minikit :3900.00-4000.00 Govind Bhog:6600.00-7000.00 Dehradun :6800.00-8000.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

