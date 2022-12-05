Left Menu

COMMODITIES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:19 IST
COMMODITIES
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Monday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 6000-6000: Medium 5000-5200: Jowar 3000-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4500: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 10000-12000: Chili's fine 38000-57000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1600-1800: Onion Big 1500-2000: Medium 1000-1500: Small 200-800: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 4000-5500: Horsegram 7500-8000: Wheat 3000-4300 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 9000-12400: Green Gram Dhal 9300-10700: Black gram dal 9300-13500: Bengal Gram Dhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-9000: Gingelly 18000-21000: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12500: Copra 14000-16000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1570-2030 Coconut oil (10kg):1500-2000 Gingelly oil: 1950-3700 Ghee (5kg): 2900-3200.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022