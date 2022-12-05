Govt hospital doctor booked for allegedly harassing woman technician

A doctor of a government-run hospital in Greater Noida has been booked by the police for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old woman lab technician, officials said on Monday.

The doctor has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (A) for sexual harassment by physical contact or advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures, a police official said.

“The FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint by the technician. An investigation is underway in the case,” Santosh Kumar Shukla, the local Kasna police station in-charge, told PTI.

According to a hospital official privy to the matter, the doctor and the technician had an altercation in November and a department-level inquiry was held after which they reached a compromise.

However, the doctor allegedly wrote a letter to the technician once again recently in which the “objectionable” content was mentioned after which she approached the police.

“The hospital has also written to the state government, apprising it of the matter and seeking permission for disciplinary action against the doctor,” the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

