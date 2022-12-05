Natco Pharma receives favourable verdict in patent infringement case

Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received a favourable verdict from Delhi High Court in a patent infringement case.

A double bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld prima facie the judgement of the single judge that the company's Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

CTPR is used across a wide range of crops for pest management.

In May this year, Natco had announced that the corporation had filed a patent suit against it in the Delhi High Court.

The Patent IN 298645 covers a process to prepare CTPR, an insecticide, that is set to expire on December 6, 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)