Kerala HC tells police to provide security to Archbishop Andrews Thazhath

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:18 IST
The Kerala High Court on Monday told the State police to provide security to archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, the Vatican-appointed apostolic administrator of Ernakulam -Angamaly archdiocese, after the November 27 violence.

The archbishop was prevented from celebrating Holy Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica here by the dissident group of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, triggering the violence outside the church between supporters of Synod's decision and the group opposing it.

The incident prompted Thazhathu to approach the court seeking protection.

The Syro-Malabar Church Synod's decision to ''impose'' uniformity in celebrating the Holy Mass in churches under its control has hit a roadblock with a significant section of priests, nuns and laity refusing to accept the new style of worshipping.

A majority of priests, nuns and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese wanted to continue celebrating the Holy Mass facing the people because it was part of the second Vatican Council.

Seven people -- three from the dissident group and four supporters of Synod's decision on Holy Mass -- were taken into custody by police for allegedly creating tension in the area on November 27. They were later released on station bail.

However, the protesting priests alleged that it was archbishop Thazhath, also the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, who was responsible for the trouble that occurred at the Basilica on November 27.

