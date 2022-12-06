Left Menu

Security officer's gun goes off accidentally at Kerala CM's residence

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:51 IST
  • India

The service weapon of a security officer posted at Cliff House -- the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- went off accidentally on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.

''No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 9.15 AM,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

