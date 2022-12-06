Security officer's gun goes off accidentally at Kerala CM's residence
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The service weapon of a security officer posted at Cliff House -- the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- went off accidentally on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.
''No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 9.15 AM,'' the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Cliff House
- Museum police
- Kerala
Advertisement