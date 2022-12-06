Left Menu

Israeli PM, on Abu Akleh lawsuit, says no one will interrogate Israeli soldiers

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:36 IST
Israeli PM, on Abu Akleh lawsuit, says no one will interrogate Israeli soldiers
Yair Lapid Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera network," Lapid said.

Abu Akleh was shot during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May.

