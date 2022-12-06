Left Menu

Plumbing industry body IPA signs two agreements for water conservation, zero wastage

06-12-2022
Plumbing industry body IPA on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) to develop a roadmap for water conservation and tackle wastage of the natural resource.

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS) to meet goals like zero wastage of water through various proactive measures, the industry body said in a statement.

''MoU with IIA is to work on matters of national interest such as water and sanitation, including water conservation, water efficiency and protection of the environment through safe plumbing standards...with SPS to work on net zero water and net zero sanitary waste by following plumbing standards and ensuring reduction in the consumption of water by use of low-flow fixtures and sanitaryware, rainwater harvest,'' it said.

There is a need to spread awareness about recycling of waste water amid the world facing the issue of climate change, IPA President Gurmit Singh Arora said.

As per the body, on an average around 125 million litres of water is wasted in India each day.

''In India, water is wasted through various ways like leakages in pipes, and in our daily activities like brushing, bathing, car washing, etc. Roughly, a spilling fixture can waste 4,000 drops of water, which is equivalent to a litre of water,'' he told PTI over phone.

At the 28th edition of Indian Plumbing Conference which concluded on December 3, the stakeholders including the industry and the users called for collective measures to solve the issue of water wastage in India, he said, adding, ''water wastage is one of the most serious issues in front of mankind''.

