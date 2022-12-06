Officer Trainees of 75th batch of IRS officers call on Vice President

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the system for the progress of a nation. He said that the best way to make a person succeed is to make him accountable, and opacity is a sure way to bring degeneration.

Addressing the Officer Trainees of 75th batch of IRS officers at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today, the Vice President said that India is rising as never before and bold governance reforms along with increased use of technology have made the system fair and transparent. "An ecosystem has been created wherein the ideals enlisted in the preamble of Indian constitution are being materialized," he added.

Exhorting the Officer Trainees to be part of India's growth story, Shri Dhankhar asked them to be firm and fearless. At the end of day, power of truth, transparency and being upright is impregnable, he told the young probationers.

Praising the Government's approach of 'more governance and less government', the Vice President said the greatest happiness & satisfaction lies in giving back to society and serving the people.

Shri P. C. Mody. Secretary General. Rajya Sabha, Shri Nitin Gupta, CBDT Chairman, Officer Trainees of 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service and faculty members of NADT were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)