NSA Financial support 'lifeblood' of terrorism; greater priority needed to counter terror financing: NSA Doval New Delhi: The NSAs of India and Central Asian countries on Tuesday called for collective action to deal with use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing and radicalisation and asserted that Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorist activities.

DEL62 KANT-INTERVIEW Emerging economies keen to replicate India's digital transformation: Kant Udaipur: India's initiatives in digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar, unique payment infrastructure and direct benefit transfer have been lauded at the G20 Sherpa meeting here, with several members stressing on the ''need to replicate the model'' in other developing countries, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said. By Sagar Kulkarni DEL83 PAR-WOMEN RESERVATION BILL-LD PARTIES Women's reservation bill back in focus ahead of Parliament session New Delhi: The women's reservation bill is back in focus ahead of Parliament's Winter session with several opposition parties, including the JD(U) which had once opposed the move, demanding that it be introduced and passed in this session.

DEL60 HACKERS-ICMR Hackers attack ICMR website around 6000 times in a day: Official New Delhi: Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the apex health research body ICMR but their attempts have been foiled, according to a government official.

DEL79 AIIMS-SERVER Online registration of OPD patients resumes at AIIMS-Delhi New Delhi: The online registration of new patients visiting the OPD at the AIIMS, Delhi has resumed, while the online appointment system is still not working and laboratory services are operating in manual mode, official sources said on Tuesday.

BOM18 MH-LDALL BORDER ROW Border row: Maha ministers' Belagavi visit hangs in balance; Karnataka CM harps on harmony Mumbai/Bengaluru: A Maharashtra ministerial delegation's visit to Belagavi in Karnataka appeared uncertain on Tuesday amid simmering tension over the boundary row between the two states, while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted his government was committed to protect the borders and called for maintaining harmony between people residing on both sides.

DES31 RJ-ACB-RAIDS Raids at Rajasthan govt officers' premises unearth jewellery worth crores, properties, exotic pets Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau teams on Tuesday raided the premises of two government employees here for owning assets disproportionate to their income and found that between them they owned more than 2 kgs of gold, 35 kgs of silver, a BMW car, exotic pets, and several flats and shops.

DEL63 CLIMATE CHANGE-REPORT Majority of rich nations working off plans to meet 1.5-deg Celsius warming limit: Report New Delhi: The majority of developed countries are still a long way off their plans to limit global warming to the UN-agreed 1.5 degrees Celsius despite raising ambition in the past 18 months, according to an updated version of the peer-reviewed Paris Equity Check.

DEL64 RAIL-FOG Railways increases max speed of trains to 75 kmph to combat delays during foggy winter New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to enhance the maximum permissible speed of trains to 75 km per hour from the present 60 km per hour to combat delays during the foggy winter months, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

DEL68 NDA-DALITS-MINISTER Union Minister Pashupati Paras flags 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar at NDA meet New Delhi: BJP ally and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of acting with a sense of revenge against Dalits, particularly Paswans, and raised the issue of ''rising'' crimes against the community's members at a meeting of the ruling NDA.

DES33 JK-APNI PARTY-HITLIST Apni Party advocates relocating of KP employees to Jammu, away from 'terrorist threat' Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Tuesday expressed concerns over the fresh ''hit-list'' issued by The Resistance Front (TRF) -- an LeT offshoot -- and demanded the LG to relocate Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu from the valley where they are under threat from terrorists.

MDS8 KL-ASSEMBLY-2ND-LD-VIZHINJAM Ker CM suspects ''external forces'' controlling anti-seaport stir Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate on the ongoing agitation against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port project, in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed doubts whether any external forces were controlling the stir from outside.

DEL72 CBI-LD EXCISE-TRS Delhi Excise scam: CBI to question K Kavitha at her residence on December 11 New Delhi: The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning on December 11 at her Hyderabad residence in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.

DES45 UP-AYODHYA-LD MOSQUE Three years after SC order, construction yet to begin on Ayodhya's new mosque Ayodhya (UP): Barbed-wire fencing and a board put up by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation are the only indicators that a large mosque complex is set to come up at this spot in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya. By Chandan Kumar and Qazi Faraz Ahmed LEGAL LGD20 UP-HC-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi row: Mention of temple in history books should be taken as evidence, Allahabad HC told Prayagraj: The existence of a temple on the disputed site in Varanasi and its demolition to build a mosque is mentioned in religious and history books, a counsel for the Hindu side claimed in the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday.

LGD15 SC-JALLIKATTU Jallikattu: Incorrect notion that sports or entertainment can't have cultural value, TN tells SC New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday defended in the Supreme Court the law allowing bull-taming sport ''jallikattu'' in the state, saying it is an ''incorrect notion'' that an activity, which is in the nature of a sport or entertainment, cannot have a cultural value.

LGD14 SC-CHOPPER SCAM Chopper scam: How long can James be kept in custody because of his foreign nationality, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday just because Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, is a foreign national, how long can he be kept in custody and does his not being an Indian justify ''complete deprivation'' of his liberty. LGB3 MH-COURT-VLOGGER HARASSMENT Korean vlogger harassment case: Court grants bail to two accused Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday granted bail to two men arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean vlogger and YouTuber while she was live streaming on a street in Khar in the metropolis.

LGB2 CG-COURT-ED-SECRETARY-REMAND ED gets custody of Chhattisgarh CM's aide for 4 more days in money laundering case Raipur: A special court here on Tuesday allowed the custodial interrogation of bureaucrat Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for four more days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal levy scam in the state.

LGD18 DL-COURT-SURROGACY Court declares genetic parents as legal parents of surrogate baby New Delhi: A court here has allowed a plea for the grant of a decree of declaration in favour of a married NRI couple, proclaiming them the legal parents of a surrogate baby.

FOREIGN FGN49 UK-NIRAV India submits reply in Nirav Modi's UK extradition appeal London: The Indian authorities have submitted their legal response to the application filed by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order in the UK Supreme Court. By Aditi Khanna FES43 AVI-IATA-AIR PASSENGERS Each passenger carried expected to contribute on average USD 1.1 to airline industry's net profit: IATA chief Geneva: The profitability of airlines is ''razor thin'' and each passenger carried is expected to contribute to the industry's net profit on average USD 1.1, which is far less than what is needed to buy a cup of coffee in most parts of the world, according to IATA chief Willie Walsh. By Manoj Rammohan FGN46 PAK-SC-FIR-LD JOURNALIST Pakistan SC directs govt to register FIR in journalist Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the government to register an FIR by tonight on the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and sought the inquiry report of the committee which probed the incident. By Sajjad Hussain FGN43 LANKA-ECONOMY-CRISIS Sri Lanka needs multilateral assistance program to overcome economic crisis: Global financial institutions Colombo: Sri Lanka needs a coordinated assistance program supported by the multilateral financial institutions to recover from the economic crisis the country is currently facing, according to the global financial institutions on Tuesday.

FGN42 PAK-COURT-IMRAN Pak court suspends FIA's summons to ex-PM Imran Khan in audio leak case Lahore: A top Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended a summons issued to ousted prime minister Imran Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an inquiry into an audio leak relating to the 'cypher' controversy and sought a reply from it by December 19. By M Zulqernain FES48 UK-BBC-LIST 4 Indians on BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of influential figures of 2022 London: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla, Booker-winning author Geetanjali Shree and social worker Sneha Jawale are the four Indians on the BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of influential figures of the year. By Aditi Khanna PTI SZM

