Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 08:52 IST
The Kolkata Police has issued summons to actor Paresh Rawal for his controversial remark on Bengalis at a recent Gujarat poll rally, a senior officer said.

Rawal, 67, has been asked to appear at Taltala police station on December 12 for questioning.

''We have summoned him in connection with his 'cook fish for Bengalis' comment. He will be questioned,'' the officer said.

Rawal had taken up the subject of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue, at the BJP rally in Valsad district earlier this month.

''Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? ''What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?'' the former BJP MP had said.

He was booked under various sections of the IPC after CPI(M) leader and the party's state secretary Mohammed Salim lodged a complaint against him, alleging that the actor's utterances tantamounted to hate speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Rawal, however, apologised for his comments following a huge backlash on social media.

