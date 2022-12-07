Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 7:
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 7: * SC to hear batch of pleas on validity of demonetisation.
* SC to hear pleas relating to banning bull-taming sport of 'jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu. * SC to hear Enforcement Directorate plea against Kapil Wadhawan in money laundering case.
