Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 7: * SC to hear batch of pleas on validity of demonetisation.

* SC to hear pleas relating to banning bull-taming sport of 'jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu. * SC to hear Enforcement Directorate plea against Kapil Wadhawan in money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)