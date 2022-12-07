Newborn, mother die in Kerala govt medical college, inquiry ordered

The death of a newborn baby and the mother at a government medical college in this coastal district prompted the state Health department to order an inquiry into the incident after the victims' family alleged negligence on the part of the doctors.

While the infant, delivered via caesarean section, could not be revived after birth on Tuesday afternoon, the doctors informed about the mother's death on Wednesday morning, family members told media outside the hospital.

They alleged that ''the mother died on Tuesday itself, but in an effort to calm us down the doctors said she was on a ventilator and today we were told that she had died.'' ''They killed her. They killed our daughter and then put her on a ventilator. They did not even inform us whether the baby was a boy or girl,'' the grief-stricken family members alleged and demanded action against the hospital and the doctors involved.

The family also claimed that all the tests before delivery indicated that there were no medical problems or issues.

''We will not leave the hospital till our grievance is addressed,'' they said.

Meanwhile, a senior cardiologist of the medical college told the media that whether there was any lapse on the part of the doctors can only be concluded after an inquiry.

In the wake of the deaths and the family's allegations, state Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.

The minister directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to form an expert committee, conduct an investigation and submit a report, a statement issued by the Health department said.

