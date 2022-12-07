Left Menu

Newborn, mother die in Kerala govt medical college, inquiry ordered

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:24 IST
Newborn, mother die in Kerala govt medical college, inquiry ordered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a newborn baby and the mother at a government medical college in this coastal district prompted the state Health department to order an inquiry into the incident after the victims' family alleged negligence on the part of the doctors.

While the infant, delivered via caesarean section, could not be revived after birth on Tuesday afternoon, the doctors informed about the mother's death on Wednesday morning, family members told media outside the hospital.

They alleged that ''the mother died on Tuesday itself, but in an effort to calm us down the doctors said she was on a ventilator and today we were told that she had died.'' ''They killed her. They killed our daughter and then put her on a ventilator. They did not even inform us whether the baby was a boy or girl,'' the grief-stricken family members alleged and demanded action against the hospital and the doctors involved.

The family also claimed that all the tests before delivery indicated that there were no medical problems or issues.

''We will not leave the hospital till our grievance is addressed,'' they said.

Meanwhile, a senior cardiologist of the medical college told the media that whether there was any lapse on the part of the doctors can only be concluded after an inquiry.

In the wake of the deaths and the family's allegations, state Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.

The minister directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to form an expert committee, conduct an investigation and submit a report, a statement issued by the Health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022