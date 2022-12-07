Left Menu

Japan ruling party policy chief: Won't rule out any options for funding defence boost

Koichi Hagiuda Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's government will not rule out any measures to secure sources to fund increases in defence spending, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday, when asked about possible additional debt issuance.

Hagiuda also told reporters that the government would not raise taxes next year when five-year defence spending plans kicks off.

