Left Menu

Young people recognised at Oranga Tamariki Prime Minister Awards

At the event, Kelvin Davis praised the young people for everything they had achieved despite the challenges and hardships they had faced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:10 IST
Young people recognised at Oranga Tamariki Prime Minister Awards
At the event, Kelvin Davis praised the young people for everything they had achieved despite the challenges and hardships they had faced. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The achievements of a group of young people who have been in care or involved in the youth justice system have been recognised at the Oranga Tamariki Prime Minister Awards, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis said.

A total of 25 young people were present at the Awards ceremony along with whānau, support people, nominating social workers and caregivers.

At the event, Kelvin Davis praised the young people for everything they had achieved despite the challenges and hardships they had faced.

"During my time as a teacher and principal I saw many children facing similar hardships. I have also seen how people can overcome such challenges through sheer determination and some support from whānau and communities," Kelvin Davis said.

"The stories that some of the award winners have are truly courageous and I look forward to seeing what they all do next."

Winners this year are aged between 15 and 21 years old and come from right across New Zealand.

They receive scholarships worth $3,000 that can be used for further personal development such as trade training, academic study or sport leadership training.

The scholarships are made possible through generous donations from corporate sponsors, philanthropic organisations, and fundraising.

"This achievement is not only a celebration of the Award winners but also all the people who have helped and supported them on their journey," Kelvin Davis said.

"I'm sure everyone involved will have enjoyed seeing this success recognised and I hope the opportunity for the winners to meet our Prime Minister will be an experience they will always remember."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022