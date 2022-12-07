Young people recognised at Oranga Tamariki Prime Minister Awards

The achievements of a group of young people who have been in care or involved in the youth justice system have been recognised at the Oranga Tamariki Prime Minister Awards, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis said.

A total of 25 young people were present at the Awards ceremony along with whānau, support people, nominating social workers and caregivers.

At the event, Kelvin Davis praised the young people for everything they had achieved despite the challenges and hardships they had faced.

"During my time as a teacher and principal I saw many children facing similar hardships. I have also seen how people can overcome such challenges through sheer determination and some support from whānau and communities," Kelvin Davis said.

"The stories that some of the award winners have are truly courageous and I look forward to seeing what they all do next."

Winners this year are aged between 15 and 21 years old and come from right across New Zealand.

They receive scholarships worth $3,000 that can be used for further personal development such as trade training, academic study or sport leadership training.

The scholarships are made possible through generous donations from corporate sponsors, philanthropic organisations, and fundraising.

"This achievement is not only a celebration of the Award winners but also all the people who have helped and supported them on their journey," Kelvin Davis said.

"I'm sure everyone involved will have enjoyed seeing this success recognised and I hope the opportunity for the winners to meet our Prime Minister will be an experience they will always remember."

