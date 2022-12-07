Left Menu

Woman, grandson found dead in Mizoram's Mamit

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:23 IST
Woman, grandson found dead in Mizoram's Mamit
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson were found dead in Mizoram's Mamit district on Wednesday with severe cut wounds on their heads, police said.

The bodies of Rokimi and Mark Lalawmpuia were found inside their house in Luangpawl area on Wednesday morning, Mamit Superintendent of Police Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

The woman was found lying on the floor with severe cut wounds on the head and neck, while the boy's body was found on a bed with cut injuries on the head, she said.

The officer said that a blood-stained axe was also found at the spot.

Search is underway for the woman's husband, who is the prime suspect in the case. It is learnt that the couple had broken into quarrels on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022