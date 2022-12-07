Woman, grandson found dead in Mizoram's Mamit

A 51-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson were found dead in Mizoram's Mamit district on Wednesday with severe cut wounds on their heads, police said.

The bodies of Rokimi and Mark Lalawmpuia were found inside their house in Luangpawl area on Wednesday morning, Mamit Superintendent of Police Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

The woman was found lying on the floor with severe cut wounds on the head and neck, while the boy's body was found on a bed with cut injuries on the head, she said.

The officer said that a blood-stained axe was also found at the spot.

Search is underway for the woman's husband, who is the prime suspect in the case. It is learnt that the couple had broken into quarrels on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday, she added.

