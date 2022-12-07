Left Menu

German raids against coup plot show state is alert - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:24 IST
  • Germany

Germany is vigilant when it comes to the threat of extremism, a government spokesperson said, pointing to nationwide raids on Wednesday against suspected coup plotters as evidence of this.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, a defence ministry spokesperson added that the German military had a zero-tolerance policy towards extremism, after it emerged that one of the 25 suspects arrested in the raids was an active soldier.

"Every isolated case is one too many," the defence ministry spokesperson said.

