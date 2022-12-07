German raids against coup plot show state is alert - govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is vigilant when it comes to the threat of extremism, a government spokesperson said, pointing to nationwide raids on Wednesday against suspected coup plotters as evidence of this.
Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, a defence ministry spokesperson added that the German military had a zero-tolerance policy towards extremism, after it emerged that one of the 25 suspects arrested in the raids was an active soldier.
"Every isolated case is one too many," the defence ministry spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- German
- defence ministry
- Berlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury
Germany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform - sources
France and Germany call for renewed EU industrial policy push
Germany's Scholz: must be prepared for Ukraine war escalation
Germany to withdraw troops from Mali from summer 2023 - source