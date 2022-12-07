Complete ongoing projects on war footing or face action: Thane civic chief warns officials

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday warned senior civic officials that they will have to face action if the ongoing projects in the city are not completed on war footing. He gave the instruction during a meeting here, where he asked them to focus on improving the condition of the speed breakers in the city and removal of debris and broken-down cars from the roadside. Bangar had recently given assurance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from Thane, that the makeover of city would be completed within 180 days.

Taking a review of the ongoing works, the civic chief asked officials to complete the ongoing projects in the city on war footing and said if the quality of work is not found up to the mark, then offences will be registered against the concerned authorities. The civic engineers should be at the sites and not in offices, he instructed.

