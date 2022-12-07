Left Menu

SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 21:44 IST
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.

The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He labeled the crypto intermediaries as "crypto casinos."

The SEC chair added that next Wednesday, the agency will take up recommendations from agency staff on equity market structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

