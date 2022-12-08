Peru's Congress votes to remove president Castillo in impeachment trial
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 08-12-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 00:28 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Peru's congress voted on Wednesday to remove president Pedro Castillo in its impeachment trial.
Congress backed Castillo's removal with 101 votes in favour, six against and 10 abstentions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Castillo
- congress
- Peru
- Castillo
Advertisement