Left Menu

European defence spend topped 200 bln euros in 2021 for first time -EDA

EDA said the countries with the highest increases were Italy, Finland, Greece and Slovenia. "Member states' announcements following Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine signal that the increases in expenditure are likely to continue in the years ahead," it added.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:30 IST
European defence spend topped 200 bln euros in 2021 for first time -EDA
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European defence spending topped 200 billion euros for the first time in 2021, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said on Thursday, accounting for 1.5% of the 26 EDA member states' gross domestic product. It rose 6% from 2020 to 214 billion euros ($225 billion), EDA said in its annual Defence Data Report, the strongest growth since the region started boosting military expenditure in 2015 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Created in 2004, EDA's main task is to support and facilitate defence cooperation in Europe. All EU countries apart from Denmark are members. EDA said the countries with the highest increases were Italy, Finland, Greece and Slovenia.

"Member states' announcements following Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine signal that the increases in expenditure are likely to continue in the years ahead," it added. EDA members also spent more money on joint procurement, rising to 18% from 11% though still far below the 35% target for collaborative spending.

"Spending alone is not enough, we need to do it better, and that means doing it together," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who doubles as EDA head. ($1 = 0.9519 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022