China's economy will pick up pace following new COVID rules: CCTV cites Premier Li
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- China
China's economic growth will keep picking up pace with the implementation of the newly-announced anti-COVID adjustment measures, state media CCTV quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Thursday.
China will also keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, and this is also conducive to safeguarding global supply chain stability, CCTV said.
Li made the remarks during a meeting with World Bank President David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CCTV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kristalina Georgieva
- David Malpass
- World Bank
- CCTV
- China
- Li Keqiang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese contractor seeks additional time to complete World Bank-funded roads in Uganda
World Bank India head meets Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM
India to receive over record USD 100 billion in remittances in 2022: World Bank
REUTERS NEXT-World Bank's Malpass: Bill for rebuilding Ukraine rising, not detecting donor fatigue
World Bank approves $250m financing to help Bangladesh boost environment management