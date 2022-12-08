Left Menu

U.S. forecaster sees La Niña prevailing during winter

La Niña is expected to continue during the northern hemisphere winter, with equal chances of La Niña and ENSO-neutral conditions during January to March of 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

There is about a 71% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during February to April of 2023, the forecaster said.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

