WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
The Norwegian foreign ministry on Thursday said a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium.
"The WTO panel's report, which was released today, concludes that the U.S. tariff on steel and aluminium was in breach of the WTO rules," the Norwegian ministry said in a statement. Former U.S. President Donald Trump in March 2018 signed a memorandum to impose the tariffs, exempting the European Union and some other allies while non-EU member Norway, a major aluminium producer, was among those that were hit.
