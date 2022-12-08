Ireland expects new EU sanctions against Iran on Monday
The European Union is likely to expand sanctions against Iran at a meeting of its Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.
"I think we will see the EU taking strong and unified action, expanding sanctions to more people, more entities," Coveney said following talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
