Left Menu

Top US counterterrorism official to visit New Delhi for key meeting

A top American counterterrorism official is set to visit New Delhi for the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Groups annual meeting next week that will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.In New Delhi, Betts will lead the US delegation at the annual US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group on December 12-13.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:10 IST
Top US counterterrorism official to visit New Delhi for key meeting
  • Country:
  • United States

A top American counterterrorism official is set to visit New Delhi for the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group's annual meeting next week that will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.

In New Delhi, Betts will lead the US delegation at the annual US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group on December 12-13. The Joint Working Group will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

In Japan, Acting Coordinator Betts participated in trilateral counterterrorism discussions on December 8 with senior government officials from Australia and Japan. These discussions focused on the current terrorism landscape, including persistent threats in the Indo-Pacific.

In Manila on December 9, Betts will meet with senior Philippine officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Council to discuss ongoing counterterrorism cooperation and the US-Philippine security partnership. assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022