Left Menu

Ex-Andaman top bureaucrat Narain, accused in rape case, hospitalized

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:59 IST
Ex-Andaman top bureaucrat Narain, accused in rape case, hospitalized
  • Country:
  • India

Port Blair: Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, accused of involvement in an alleged gang-rape case, was admitted at GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair after he complained of chest discomfort and fever on Thursday night.

Police sources said, the doctors at GB Pant examined him thoroughly and decided to admit him for few more health check-ups. Narain was in Jail custody at Prathrapur District correctional center in connection with rape of a 21-year-old woman.

On Thursday, Narain's bail petition was heard before the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury in connection with the rape case.

After hearing Narain's and victim's Lawyers, the Calcutta High Court placed the matter before the Circuit Bench at Port Blair for next hearing within a week by December 15.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police was constituted to probe into allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary's residence on promises of a government job and then raped by top officials.

So far three persons have been arrested including Narain, Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and suspended labour commissioner Rishishwarlal Rishi in connection with the case.

Singh, who had been absconding, was apprehended from Haryana on November 13, while Rishi and Narain was arrested on November 22 and November 10 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022