Maha: Four held for group clash in which one man died

Four persons were arrested on Friday in connection with a clash in Thane city between two groups in which a man died, a police official said.

The fight took place at 9pm on Thursday, said Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

''In the fight, a man identified as Deepak Nirbhavane was stabbed to death and two of his associates were injured. Four persons were arrested for murder and attempt to murder. They were held from Igatpuri in Nashik'' he said.

Vartak Nagar police are probing further, the DCP said, adding the main accused is yet to be arrested as he was injured in the clash and is admitted in a local hospital.

