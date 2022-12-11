Bombay High Court CJ Justice Dipankar Datta elevated to SC

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta was on Sunday elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Once he takes oath, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28.

The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Datta's elevation to the top court on Twitter.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the apex court where the retirement age is 65.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)