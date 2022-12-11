Left Menu

''I''ll kill you all'': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

PTI | Rome | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” In a tweet, he confirmed three people were killed in the shooting in the working class neighborhood of Fidene.

“The shooting occured in an enclosed outdoor seating area of the bar, called “Il Posto Giusto,” or “The Right Place.” La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I'll kill you all,” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived. Speaking in a video interview, Ciorba said the man was known to board members and had been previously reported to authorities for making threats against local residents.

