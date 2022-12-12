Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four drown after car falls into well in Kanker

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:55 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four drown after car falls into well in Kanker
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons of a family drowned after their car fell into a well in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College in limits of Kanker police station on Saturday night, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P said.

The victims Tapan Sarkar (57), Reeta Sarkar (50), hailed from neighbouring Odisha, while Vishwajeet Adhikari (42) and Hajari Lal Dali (67) were from Kondagaon, he said.

The victims were on their way back after attending a wedding in Kanker, when their car lost control and fell into a well along the National Highway, the IG said.

All the occupants drowned in the well, he said.

When the victims did not return to their respective homes, a missing person report was lodged with Kanker police station and a search was undertaken, the official said.

Based on the last locations of the victims' mobile phones, the police intensified the search and eventually recovered the bodies from the well on Monday, he said.

Autopsies and detailed investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of the accident, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022