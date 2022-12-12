Left Menu

Hearing in money laundering case against Jacqueline Fernandez adjourned till Dec 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:59 IST
A Delhi court on Monday adjourned by a week the hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez and 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter for December 20 after being told by the counsel appearing for Fernandez that she is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing.

The court had on November 15 granted regular bail to the actress. She was not arrested in the case.

It had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet..

