Three arrested for armed robbery in Delhi's Geeta Colony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:00 IST
Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery of gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakhs in Geeta Colony area, officials said on Monday.

With the arrest of Fazil (26), Arun Kumar (23) and Bachan Tomar (23), police claimed to have recovered Rs. 1,70,000 cash, four mobile phones including a newly purchased phone along with a motorcycle, they said. According to police, on December 1, an armed robbery of gold ornaments weighing about 900 grams was executed by five people who robbed a jeweller when he was returning home from his store in Chandni Chowk. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the investigation revealed the involvement of seven people who were known to Vijay and Rajesh, the masterminds behind the robbery.

Vijay had some information regarding the complainant’s movement and also had his car number, he said, adding the accused used to meet at Vijay’s office in Ghaziabad’s Bhopura to execute the plan, he said.

According to the plan, the accused people assembled at Bhopura and went to Chandni Chowk on two motorcycles and a car. After the complainant’s car left the shop at 7:15 pm, one of them informed his associates and they carried out the robbery, Yadav said. After committing the crime, they assembled at Bhopura and one of the accused took the jewellery for sale, he said.

On December 4, Rajesh gave a partial amount of the money to Vijay for distribution among all the associates, he said.

“Vijay gave Rs 50,000 to Arun Kumar, Rs 60,000 to Fazil and Rs 60,000 to all the other accused people,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

