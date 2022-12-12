Left Menu

Guinea's ex-junta leader testifies about stadium massacre

Guineas former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara, took the stand for the first time Monday to testify about his role in a stadium massacre by the military 13 years ago in which at least 157 people were killed and dozens of women raped.Camara is one of 11 men charged with the murders and rapes in the stadium attack on Sept.

PTI | Conakry | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:53 IST
Guinea's ex-junta leader testifies about stadium massacre

Guinea's former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, took the stand for the first time Monday to testify about his role in a stadium massacre by the military 13 years ago in which at least 157 people were killed and dozens of women raped.

Camara is one of 11 men charged with the murders and rapes in the stadium attack on Sept. 28, 2009 in which security forces fired at unarmed demonstrators protesting the junta leader's plans to run for president. Camara had seized power in a coup one year earlier.

Human rights investigators interviewed witnesses and reported that Camara's aides were at the stadium and did nothing to stop the violence. Witnesses said that the presidential guard blocked the exits and then entered the stadium and opened fire.

Several months later Camara survived an assassination attempt and fled to Burkina Faso where he lived in exile for more than a decade before returning to stand trial in Guinea.

Dressed in a garment of woven Burkina Faso cloth, Camara sounded nervous and bitter as he pleaded his innocence in front of a packed courtroom of several hundred people.

“If I'm here before you it's because of my patriotism otherwise I would not have agreed to come,” he said. Camara said he was sleeping during the early hours of the attack, awoken at 11 am when he was told that demonstrators had been killed.

As commander in chief at the time, rights groups say Camara has to take responsibility for what happened.

“They surely (acted) on this order. It is up to him to prove that he did not give the order and took the necessary measures to prevent the massacre,” said Alseny Sall, communications officer for the Defense of Human Rights and Citizenship, a local rights group. “Simply saying that he is innocent is not enough, it must be motivated by clear and precise explanations,” he said.

Camara says he was the target of an assassination plot by former President Alpha Conde who was ousted in a coup last year.

For years, Guinea's government sought to prevent Camara's return, fearing it could stoke political instability. However, another coup last year put a military junta in power that was more amenable to Camara's repatriation.

Camara is the 9th accused to testify with two people remaining. The trial is expected to last at least until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, families of the victims say they believe justice will prevail.

“Eventually the truth will be known,” said Aissatou Sow. The 34-year-old's fiancee was killed during the attack. “I did not want him to go to the stadium that day. I said it is dangerous and he told me not to be afraid,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022