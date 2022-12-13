Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court lets California ban flavored tobacco products

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 01:39 IST
U.S. Supreme Court lets California ban flavored tobacco products
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for California to enforce a voter-approved ban in America's most-populous state on flavored tobacco products, rejecting R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's bid to block it on the grounds that the policy conflicted with federal law.

The justices denied the emergency request by R.J. Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco, and other plaintiffs to put on hold the ban on selling all flavored tobacco products in the state - including for vaping - that was overwhelmingly endorsed in a ballot initiative on Nov. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022