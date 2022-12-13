Left Menu

Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:41 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavoured tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by December 21.

There was no additional comment from the justices and no noted dissents.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

