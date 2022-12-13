Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack - Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 13:46 IST
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Wang added.
