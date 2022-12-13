Left Menu

Hungary hopes to sign agreements on EU funds within days -minister

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:30 IST
Tibor Navracsics Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hungary hopes to sign funding agreements with the European Union within days to unlock billions of euros worth of recovery money and development funds, its EU negotiator Tibor Navracsics told a news conference on Tuesday.

He added that parliament would pass another tranche of legislation required to access the funds by the end of March, with the money then hopefully being released later that month or in April, allowing Hungary to launch EU-funded investments.

