Rs 64,000 cr investment proposal for J-K; Rs 2,500 cr already received: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:16 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir government has reported investment proposal to the tune of Rs 64,000 crore of which over Rs 2,500 crore has already been received, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Rs 840.55 crore investment has came in 2017-18, Rs 590.97 crore investment in 2018-19, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 64,000 crore so far, he said replying to a written question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

