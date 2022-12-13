Left Menu

Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking ring, five held

480 CBCS bottles were seized from a residence of suburban Kandivali in Mumbai.The investigation has indicated the syndicate has links with inter-state suppliers and the drugs were being procured through persons based in Dharavi, some of whom have already been arrested by the agency.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:08 IST
Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking ring, five held
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket by arresting five persons and seizing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh, an official said on Tuesday. In a four-day operation, NCB sleuths conducted raids at various places in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and seized more than 1,400 Codeine based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets from the possession of the five persons, including a woman. Nitrazepam has sedative properties. Initially, the NCB had received input about a syndicate being operated from Dharavi in Mumbai which is involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs. ''During the investigation, a couple based in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai was identified. They are dealing in the procurement and supply of drugs. 920 CBCS bottles were seized from their possession. They used to procure drugs from a person who was later apprehended from Sion in Mumbai,'' an NCB official said. The person based in Sion admitted to operating as a carrier cum peddler and managing the logistical support to other persons for the distribution of drugs.

The interrogation of the trio led NCB to a distributor based in Mira Road near Mumbai from whom 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets and 7 CBCS bottles were seized. 480 CBCS bottles were seized from a residence of suburban Kandivali in Mumbai.

''The investigation has indicated the syndicate has links with inter-state suppliers and the drugs were being procured through persons based in Dharavi, some of whom have already been arrested by the agency. Further investigation is underway,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022