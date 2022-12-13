Senthil Balaji seeks to punish Nirmal Kumar under contempt law

Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday filed one more application in the Madras High Court seeking to punish CTR Nirmal Kumar, the state secretary of the BJP IT Wing, under the Contempt of Court Act for continuing his tirade in making defamatory statements against him despite a gag order of the court.

Balaji filed this application when the matter came up before Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy today.

Originally, Balaji had filed a civil suit with a plea to restrain Nirmal Kumar from making any defamatory statements against him. He also prayed the court to direct Nirmal Kumar to pay Rs 2 crore towards damages.

His senior advocate P Wilson had submitted that Kumar was running a smear campaign against Balaji for the past several months by continuously making wild, false and defamatory statements against him due to political reasons. The intention was to defame and tarnish his personal and professional reputation.

And Justice C V Karthikeyan on November 17 had restrained Kumar from making any defamatory statements against Balaji.

Contending that Kumar was continuing his allegations against him, Balaji filed the present application. And Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the matter came up today, adjourned the same till December 22.

