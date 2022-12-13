Diganta Barah new commissioner of Guwahati Police

The Assam government on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer Diganta Barah as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Police.

Barah will replace Harmeet Singh, who was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters as the Special Director General of Police (Administration).

Singh will continue to hold the post of Special DGP (Border), said a notification issued by Home Secretary Debaprasad Misra.

Barah, a 2004-batch IPS officer, was working as the Commissioner and Secretary in the Home & Political and Information & Public Relations departments of the Assam government in his earlier assignment.

The state government also transferred some other senior police officers.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Sudhakar Singh was posted as the new Superintendent of Police in Nalbari district.

Nalbari SP Pabindra Kr Nath will be the new Commandant of the 2nd Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion at Sekoni in Jakhalabandha of Nagaon district, the notification said.

The Commandant of 1st Assam Police Battalion at Ligiripukhuri in Sivasagar, Surheet Singh Panesar, was transferred to Guwahati Police and he will be the new DCP (East), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)