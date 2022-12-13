Left Menu

Diganta Barah new commissioner of Guwahati Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:50 IST
Diganta Barah new commissioner of Guwahati Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer Diganta Barah as the new Commissioner of Guwahati Police.

Barah will replace Harmeet Singh, who was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters as the Special Director General of Police (Administration).

Singh will continue to hold the post of Special DGP (Border), said a notification issued by Home Secretary Debaprasad Misra.

Barah, a 2004-batch IPS officer, was working as the Commissioner and Secretary in the Home & Political and Information & Public Relations departments of the Assam government in his earlier assignment.

The state government also transferred some other senior police officers.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Sudhakar Singh was posted as the new Superintendent of Police in Nalbari district.

Nalbari SP Pabindra Kr Nath will be the new Commandant of the 2nd Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion at Sekoni in Jakhalabandha of Nagaon district, the notification said.

The Commandant of 1st Assam Police Battalion at Ligiripukhuri in Sivasagar, Surheet Singh Panesar, was transferred to Guwahati Police and he will be the new DCP (East), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022